JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 103,997 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 963,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $96,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.