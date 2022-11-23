JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 133,079 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $96,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOLF stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.