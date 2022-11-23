JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 383,746 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,791,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $92,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

ZI stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $73.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

