JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $101,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 73,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

