JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $107,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 3.8 %

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

KWR stock opened at $193.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $252.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.