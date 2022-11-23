JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMUK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.48).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 162.85 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 373.07. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

