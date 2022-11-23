JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,430 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $100,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abiomed Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.81.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
