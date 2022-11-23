JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 39,246 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $95,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
