JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $103,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,734,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

