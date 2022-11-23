JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $101,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 192,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 273,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,457 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

