JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $112,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

