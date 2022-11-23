JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $101.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $101,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

