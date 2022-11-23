JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $101.78 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $101,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

