JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $107.20 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $107,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.