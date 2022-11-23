JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $109.03 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $109,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ambev by 142.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ambev by 146.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 19.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

