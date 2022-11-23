JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.95 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $110,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Novanta by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.