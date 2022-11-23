JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $99.50 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,321,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $99,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,507,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of BDN opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

