JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $100,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,612,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.