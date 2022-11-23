JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 57,421 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $95,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.