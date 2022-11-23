JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $92,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

