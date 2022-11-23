JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $94,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.