JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $112,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

