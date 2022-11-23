JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $105,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

