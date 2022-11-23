JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,640,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,253,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $107,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 259.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 39,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

