JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 161,223 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $108,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $15,965,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.