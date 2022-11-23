JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 479,797 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,244,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 479,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of REGENXBIO worth $104,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

