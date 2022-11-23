JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 49,088 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $111,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DSI opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.