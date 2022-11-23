JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $96,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

