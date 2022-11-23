Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Trading Up 0.1%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 46,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kadem Sustainable Impact

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.