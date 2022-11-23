Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 952,129 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

