Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 952,129 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.13.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
