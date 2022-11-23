KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.20

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.20 and traded as low as $52.67. KBC Group shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 1,474 shares traded.
KBC Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
