Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $710.64

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.64 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 738 ($8.73). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 736 ($8.70), with a volume of 12,139 shares.

Keller Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £545.05 million and a P/E ratio of 808.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 653.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,001.10 ($1,183.75).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

