KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.90.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

