Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday.
Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.1 %
LON KWS opened at GBX 2,768 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,366.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,423.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
