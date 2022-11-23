KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

