Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,003,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $103,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.