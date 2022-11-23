Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 138,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 279,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kinetik Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

