Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 742,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

