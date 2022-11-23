KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $16.05 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

