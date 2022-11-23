KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
KLX Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $16.05 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.