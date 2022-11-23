Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Knights Group Price Performance

KGH stock opened at GBX 91.82 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.66. The stock has a market cap of £78.80 million and a PE ratio of 2,159.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech acquired 1,185,964 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £996,209.76 ($1,177,970.63).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

