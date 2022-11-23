Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.