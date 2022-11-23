Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 1.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.55 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 133.55 ($1.58). 739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.61).

Kooth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £44.15 million and a P/E ratio of -133.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

