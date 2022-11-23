Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.14

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and traded as high as $74.04. Kubota shares last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 30,019 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

