Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.77

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.77 and traded as high as C$32.28. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$31.97, with a volume of 282,562 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.77.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

