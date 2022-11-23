Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSEA. TheStreet lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $5.44 on Monday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

In other news, Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,569 shares of company stock worth $76,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

