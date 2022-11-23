Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

LSTR opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.