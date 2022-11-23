Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

