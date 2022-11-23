Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $299.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

