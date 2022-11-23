Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 258,224 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

NYSE STT opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

