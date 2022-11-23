Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 11,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 36.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,483,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 662,090 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 1,412,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth $8,923,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $9,981,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 85.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.